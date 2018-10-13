Justice Loughry Guilty on 11 of 22 Federal Charges

“Today is an important day for the people of West Virginia. The jury has rendered judgment on Justice Loughry. The jury has confirmed that a Justice on the state’s highest court - – Justice Allen Loughry - is guilty of numerous and serious federal crimes, including witness tampering and lying to a federal agent.

As I stated at the outset of this matter, public corruption is a cancer that erodes public confidence and undermines the Rule of Law. This is not a sad day for West Virginia but, rather, a hopeful one. The system worked. Corruption was rooted out. Confidence is restored.

I want to thank the jury and the court in this matter. There is no more solemn duty in the maintenance of liberty than that of a juror. This jury took its role seriously, was deliberate in its evaluation of the evidence, and delivered its verdict. I want to thank each of them for their patience and respect for this critically important process. I also want to thank the FBI, in particular Special Agent Jim Lafferty, the West Virginia Legislative Commission on Special Investigations, the Internal Revenue Service—Criminal Investigation Division, and Assistant United States Attorneys Philip H. Wright and Greg McVey for their tireless and excellent work in preparation for this case and their awesome work during trial. In addition, I want to thank my entire team for their contributions to this case including the work on this matter by former AUSA’s L. Anna Forbes and Eric Bacaj.

Today, with the verdict rendered by the jury, it is my sincere hope that our citizens can again have confidence that the law matters and that public officials who have lost their way will be held accountable. The people of West Virginia have worked too hard and too long to tolerate misconduct that strikes at the heart of the public’s trust by their elected officials. I intend to do all that I can to ensure that our citizens have the honest government they deserve.

I also want to offer prayers to Justice Loughry and the Loughry family. This is a difficult day. The jury rendered its verdict. He is held accountable but that doesn’t change the earnestness and sincerity for my offer of prayers in this matter.

Today’s verdict is a serious defeat for public corruption and those that abuse the public trust. Today’s verdict is a victory for the people of West Virginia and honest government.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones of the Pittsburgh Field Office added:

"No matter the level or the people involved, public corruption will not be tolerated in our communities," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones. "Just like everyone else, a judge needs to follow the law. The FBI will continue to hold accountable those who betray the public's trust."