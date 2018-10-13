Swimming and Diving Finishes West Virginia Games

 Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 13:08 Updated 11 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
Swimming and Diving Finishes West Virginia Games
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - - The Marshall swimming and diving team finished second to the West Virginia Mountaineers at the West Virginia Games Saturday in Huntington, W.Va. The Herd battled through a very long day with two sessions back to back.


Marshall had an overall successful day two. The Herd started the evening strong with and second and third place finish in the 800 Freestyle Relay, finishing just behind West Virginias time of 7:48.12. Oda Gjerde had an impressive day, finishing second in the 200 Breaststroke in 2:32.68.

Our relays continued to do well all through day twos events as The Herd finished second in the 400 Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:37.59.

Overall the team fought hard throughout all of day two. The Herd finished with an overall team score of 1085.5.

Final Team Scores:
West Virginia University 1462.5
Marshall University 1085.5
West Virginia Wesleyan College 316
Davis & Elkins College 262
Fairmont State University 219
Salem University 138
West Virginia Tech 97
 
UP NEXT
Marshall stays home and takes on Ohio University on Oct. 19. The meet will begin at 5 p.m.
