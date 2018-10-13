Swimming and Diving Finishes West Virginia Games

Photo Herd Zone

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - - The Marshall swimming and diving team finished second to the West Virginia Mountaineers at the West Virginia Games Saturday in Huntington, W.Va. The Herd battled through a very long day with two sessions back to back.





Marshall had an overall successful day two. The Herd started the evening strong with and second and third place finish in the 800 Freestyle Relay, finishing just behind West Virginias time of 7:48.12.



Our relays continued to do well all through day twos events as The Herd finished second in the 400 Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:37.59.



Overall the team fought hard throughout all of day two. The Herd finished with an overall team score of 1085.5.



Final Team Scores:

West Virginia University 1462.5

Marshall University 1085.5

West Virginia Wesleyan College 316

Davis & Elkins College 262

Fairmont State University 219

Salem University 138

West Virginia Tech 97



UP NEXT

