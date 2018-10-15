Next stops on national midterm campaign tour: Missoula, MT, Mesa, Arizona, and Elko, Nevada

New York, NY – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced President Trump’s next stops on his national midterm campaign tour with a western swing of MAGA Rallies, including:

Thursday, October 18, 6:30 PM (MDT): Neptune Aviation Services, Missoula, Montana



Friday, October 19, 7:00 PM (MST): International Air Response, Mesa, Arizona

Saturday, October 20, 11:00 AM (PDT): Elko Regional Airport, Elko, Nevada

“We are pleased to announce a western swing of Make America Great Again rallies featuring President Donald Trump as he continues his national midterm campaign tour,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “

This trip will include stops in Missoula, Montana on Thursday, October 18; Mesa, Arizona on Friday, October 19; and Elko, Nevada on Saturday, October 20. As these are such critical states in the midterm elections, President Trump is looking forward to this trip to urge the great patriots of Montana, Arizona, and Nevada to get out and vote on November 6 to protect and expand our Republican majorities in the House and Senate,” he concluded.