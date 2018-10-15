Most read
Fields and Tomblin win local School of Pharmacy competition, head to nationals this winter
Fourth-year MUSOP students Brentney Fields, of Kenova, West Virginia, and Katie Tomblin, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, won the 2018 clinical skills competition sponsored by the Marshall University Student Society of Health-System Pharmacists. The competition involved interactive, team-based analysis of clinical scenarios for hospital pharmacists.
“Katie and I are honored and excited to represent Marshall at the next level of the competition,” Fields said.
Fields and Tomblin will compete against other pharmacy schools and attend a December meeting of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) in Anaheim, California. More than 25,000 pharmacy professionals attend ASHP meetings.
“I am so proud of Brentney and Katie,” said Gayle Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. “The national competition and ASHP meeting are both wonderful opportunities to showcase the passion and commitment of our future pharmacists.”