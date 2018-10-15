Most read
Marshall’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series postpones lecture by Jan-Werner Mueller
Monday, October 15, 2018 - 21:15 Updated 16 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Next month, the series will present Charles Smith, speaking on “Gerrymandering in America: Revenge of the Anti-Federalists.” He will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.