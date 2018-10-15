Marshall’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series postpones lecture by Jan-Werner Mueller

 Monday, October 15, 2018 - 21:15 Updated 16 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series has postponed the Oct. 23 lecture, “After Populism,” by Dr. Jan-Werner Mueller of Princeton University.

 

Next month, the series will present Charles Smith, speaking on “Gerrymandering in America: Revenge of the Anti-Federalists.” He will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

