Ritter Fantasy Maze Begins Two Weekend Run

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation district announces the return of Fantasy Maze to Ritter Park! The non-scary alternative to Halloween allows kids of all ages to come out, trick-or-treat, and enjoy inflatables and food with their friends and family!





Fantasy Maze will take place during the last two weekends of October (October 19, 20, 21, and October 26, 27, and 28) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day! Tickets can be purchased at the event from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for $5 a person and food will be provided by Marcos Pizza, Scragglepop, and Lil Creamer Hawaiian Shaved Ice. Get your costumes and candy bags ready and come out to Fantasy Maze for family friendly trick-or-treating!