Ritter Fantasy Maze Begins Two Weekend Run
Fantasy Maze will take place during the last two weekends of October (October 19, 20, 21, and October 26, 27, and 28) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day! Tickets can be purchased at the event from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for $5 a person and food will be provided by Marcos Pizza, Scragglepop, and Lil Creamer Hawaiian Shaved Ice. Get your costumes and candy bags ready and come out to Fantasy Maze for family friendly trick-or-treating!