Marshall Homecoming Parade, bonfire to take place Thursday evening, Oct. 18

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Marshall University Student Government Association is once again hosting the annual Marshall University Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Oct. 18.

The annual Homecoming Parade begins at 10th Street and 4th Avenue and follows 4th Avenue to 16th Street. The route then turns right onto 16th Street for one block and then left onto 5th Avenue, ending at 17th Street.

A bonfire and pep rally are scheduled to take place immediately following the parade on Harless Field (located between Harless Dining Hall and City National Bank).

View a full schedule of events at www.marshall.edu/homecoming. The Marshall community is encouraged to share photos on social media throughout homecoming week using #HerdHomecoming.