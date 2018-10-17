Marshall faculty to perform Romantic Trios concert

Most read
Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 20:54 Updated 11 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Performers will include Dr. Wendell Dobbs on flute, Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith on violin, Dr. Solen Dikener on cello and Dr. Johan Botes on piano. They will play the Grand Sonata for flute, cello and piano, op. 65, by Jan Ladislav Dussek and the Piano Trio No. 2, op. 66, by Felix Mendelssohn.
Performances of Romantic Trios will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Smith Recital Hall and at noon Thursday, Nov. 1, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
The concerts are free and open to the public as part of the MUsic Alive Guest Artist and Faculty Chamber Music Concert Series.