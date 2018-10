Huntington Council Considering Appointments to Fast Track Authority;

The agenda includes appointments to the land bank fast track authority, purchase of security vaults, and sidewalk replacements.

Huntington City Council has a long mostly appointment oriented agenda for its Monday, Oct. 22 7:30 p.m. meeting at Huntington City Hall. The work session will be at 6:45 p.m.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

October 22, 2018

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: 2018-R-25: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE HUD CHOICE MASTERPLAN PROJECT TO FACILITATE A MASTER TRANSFORMATION PLAN FOR THE FAIRFIELD NEIGHBORHOOD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

6. Resolution re: 2018-R-26: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SCOTT DAMRON TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON LAND BANK FAST TRACK AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

7. Resolution re: 2018-R-28: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF KATHY MOORE TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON LAND BANK FAST TRACK AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

8. Resolution re: 2018-R-29: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT SCOTT HUFFMAN LEMLEY OF TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON LAND BANK FAST TRACK AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

9. Resolution re: 2018-R-31: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF NATHAN JON RANDOLPH TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON LAND BANK FAST TRACK AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

10. Resolution re: 2018-R-32: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF JAMES N. INSCO TO THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON LAND BANK FAST TRACK AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

11. Resolution re: 2018-R-33: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF ANTHONY J. STRADWICK TO THE CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

12. Resolution re: 2018-R-34: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF SARAH DENMAN TO THE CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

13. Resolution re: 2018-R-39: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF DERON RUNYON TO THE SERVICE FEES APPEAL BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

14. Resolution re: 2018-R-40: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF ELLEN MARIE JONES TO THE SERVICE FEES APPEAL BOARD

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

15. Resolution re: 2018-R-43: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN EQUIPMENT LEASE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

16. Resolution re: 2018-R-45: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH ELEVEN (11) SECURITY CARGO VAULTS

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

17. Resolution re: 2018-R-46: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT OF THE 1600 AND 1800 BLOCKS OF 10th AVENUE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tonia Page

18. Resolution re: 2018-R-48: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT TO REPLACE SIDEWALKS AND CREATE A PARKING PAD AT THE CIVIC CENTER ARENA

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

19. Good & Welfare

20. Adjournment