PSC Encourages Consumers to Take Advantage of Budget Billing Plans
To determine a budget billing plan, your electric or natural gas utility company will review your usage history, evaluate anticipated energy prices and establish an average monthly billing amount. Most plans are reevaluated and adjusted annually.
The specifics of budget billing plans vary between utility companies. Contact your utility providers to ask about the budget periods and plans they offer.
Contact Information for Electric and Gas Utility Companies
Appalachian Power Company: 1-800-956-4237
Wheeling Power Company: 1-800-956-4237
Monongahela Power: 1-888-544-4877
Potomac Edison Power: 1-888-544-4877
Black Diamond Power: 304-683-5281
Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric: 1-800-760-2232
Harrison Rural Electrification Association: 1-800-540-4732
Mountaineer Gas: 1-800-834-2070
Dominion Energy WV: 1-800-934-3187
Blacksville Oil & Gas Company: 304-584-4545
Bluefield Gas Company: 304-325-9164
Consumers Gas Utility Company: 304-523-9223 (Huntington);
304-523-9223 (Spencer); 1-844-267-6872 (Pennsboro)
Lumberport-Shinnston Gas Company: 304-584-4545
Peoples Gas: 1-800-400-4271
Union Oil & Gas: 304-586-2151