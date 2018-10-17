PSC Encourages Consumers to Take Advantage of Budget Billing Plans

CHARLESTON, WV – As cold weather approaches, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia encourages consumers to take advantage of budget billing and average monthly payment plans offered by utility companies.

Budget billing plans average total annual usage into more manageable monthly bills, eliminating sharp increases ratepayers experience during winter heating and summer cooling seasons.

To determine a budget billing plan, your electric or natural gas utility company will review your usage history, evaluate anticipated energy prices and establish an average monthly billing amount. Most plans are reevaluated and adjusted annually.

The specifics of budget billing plans vary between utility companies. Contact your utility providers to ask about the budget periods and plans they offer.

Contact Information for Electric and Gas Utility Companies

Appalachian Power Company: 1-800-956-4237

Wheeling Power Company: 1-800-956-4237

Monongahela Power: 1-888-544-4877

Potomac Edison Power: 1-888-544-4877

Black Diamond Power: 304-683-5281

Craig-Botetourt Rural Electric: 1-800-760-2232

Harrison Rural Electrification Association: 1-800-540-4732

Mountaineer Gas: 1-800-834-2070

Dominion Energy WV: 1-800-934-3187

Blacksville Oil & Gas Company: 304-584-4545

Bluefield Gas Company: 304-325-9164

Consumers Gas Utility Company: 304-523-9223 (Huntington);

304-523-9223 (Spencer); 1-844-267-6872 (Pennsboro)

Lumberport-Shinnston Gas Company: 304-584-4545

Peoples Gas: 1-800-400-4271

Union Oil & Gas: 304-586-2151