‘Rolling Thunder’ bike share system to launch Friday with media event

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Sustainability Department and Gotcha will launch the university’s new bike share system, Rolling Thunder, at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 19, during the Picnic on the Plaza Homecoming event on the Memorial Student Center plaza.

The program will give Marshall students, faculty and staff access to 30 bicycles at three hubs around campus, available for 24/7 use.

The bike share system promises to be an affordable, accessible and sustainable transportation option for the university. Gotcha’s bike share services will include the siting, installation, operation, maintenance and ongoing management of the system in partnership with the university.

“We’re excited to provide a micro-transit solution for our collegiate partner, Marshall University,” said Sean Flood, chief executive officer of Gotcha. “Our model allows schools to provide affordable, healthy, shared mobility options that connect the campus with the larger community in a safe, efficient and sustainable way.”

The Rolling Thunder system will include 30 GPS-enabled three-speed gear pedal bikes with Marshall University branding. The hubs will be located at the Drinko Library, Harless Dining Hall and the Marshall Recreation Center on the university’s Huntington campus. Students and staff can access bikes for free for two hours per day. Additional time is $5 per hour.

“Gotcha’s bike share system offers a transportation solution that is easy to access, good for the environment, promotes physical activity and exercise, and keeps costs down compared to building more parking lots and garages,” said Amy Parsons-White, sustainability coordinator at Marshall. “Our partnership with Gotcha assists in Marshall’s goal of becoming a healthier, more sustainable, active campus.”

The 30 branded bicycles will be available for media to capture photos with Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert, who will be on hand to answer questions about the importance of a bike share program.

For more information about Marshall Rolling Thunder Bike Share, visit Gotchabike.com/Marshall or follow along on social using the hashtag #MarshallRollingThunder.