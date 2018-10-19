50-50 Friday Night at Cabell Midland-Huntington game raising funds for stricken Spring Valley player

HUNTINGTON - There will be a 50-50 drawing on Friday, Sept. 19, at the Huntington versus Cabell Midland game, and all money will go to fund to help with the costs for a heart surgery for Spring Valley freshman football player Wade Smith.

All three local AAA schools are coming together to help the family of Smith, who saw an infection last month attack his heart, making him a candidate for surgery. He is waiting as of now Nationwise Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, for the heart transplant for the surgery when they get a match for Smith. Earlier, t -shirts with "Wade Strong" on them and "Timberwolf Nation" towels have been on sale at Spring Valley High School and the Westmoreland neighborhood in Huntington to help raise money for Wade Smith's family. Some Wolves football players also have had his name on their wristband during games, although the Timberwolves have an open date this weekend and some may attend the Knights and Highlanders annual battle for the Shield trophy, held by the winning school until next season.

Spring Valley has already defeated Midland (35-7, back on Sept. 7) and will host Huntington in the final game of the regular season for both Top-5 AAA teams on Nov. 2. That game will be the battle for the "City of Huntington Championship" between the two schools in the River City, with Huntington High in Cabell County and Spring Valley students in both Cabell and Wayne counties.

"It's very hard to deal with when it's one of your brothers. You've worked so hard with them along the way so far this year just to see him not there," Spring Valley Captain Doug Nester told WCHS-TV 8/FOX 11 .

Tonight will also see "WadeStock" at V-Club, corner of Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street in Huntington. Wade's brother is a musician, and the V-Club will have tonight's money going to the fund for the heart surgery. In fact, money raised at all events will go into that fund for Wade Smith's surgery.

Another event to raise money for the Smith family takes place on Sunday, October 21, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commons Area of Spring Valley High School w hen Timberwolves' football team is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under. The menu will include spaghetti, salad, roll, dessert. Tickets pre-sale is now underway and ended on October 18.

