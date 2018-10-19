'Small Communities, Big Solutions' conference to focus on celebrating success stories in southern West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Alliance for the Economic Development for Southern West Virginia (Alliance), the West Virginia Community Development Hub and Coalfield Development Corporation have organized a two-day conference that focuses on sharing southern West Virginia successes, building connections and exploring economic opportunities. More than 125 people have registered for the sold-out “Small Communities, Big Solutions” conference.

The conference will take place Monday, Oct. 22, and Tuesday, Oc. 23, at BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center in South Charleston.

Among the topics to be discussed by federal, state and local leaders are community revitalization, addiction and reentry, workforce development, education, manufacturing and innovation, broadband and poverty solutions.

“The focus of this conference is to get people talking to each other, sharing ideas and celebrating southern West Virginia successes,” said Sara Payne Scarbro, associate vice president for external engagement at the Marshall University Research Corporation and chairman of the Alliance’s operations council. “We can’t overcome obstacles in a vacuum. Having a regional perspective and working together will take us to new heights.”

The conference will feature breakout sessions to discuss community revitalization, diversity, workforce development, creative placemaking and many more topics. Participants will include businesses, educators, community leaders and public officials.

“I travel southern West Virginia every day for my job and I am amazed by West Virginians’ commitment and dedication to their community’s growth and progress,” said Brandon Dennison, Coalfield Development chief executive officer. “This conference is a testament to that dedication.”

Some of the speakers will include:

• U.S. Senator Joe Manchin;

• U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito;

• Ryan Palmer, Chief of the FCC’s Telecommunications Access Policy Division, Wireline Competition Bureau;

• U.S. Congressman Alex Mooney;

• West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General James Hoyer;

• U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart;

• Governor’s Chief of Staff Mike Hall;

• Speaker Roger Hanshaw;

• WV Economic Development Office’s Executive Director Michael Graney;

• AEP’s Director of Economic Development John Smolak;

• President & Founder of Savage Grant Patrick Farrell; and

• Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

In addition, six Power of Performance Awards will be presented to recognize individuals, organizations or employers who have put people to work, revitalized communities or changed lives through their projects or efforts. One award for Small Communities, BIG Solutions Advocate also will be presented.

“We truly want to honor our own during this conference,” said Stephanie Tyree, West Virginia Community Development Hub executive director. “This conference allows us an opportunity to highlight those who are working tirelessly every single day to put people to work, revitalize our communities and make a positive difference in the lives of others.”

Sponsors for the conference include AEP, AARP, Sodexo, Marshall Health, N3, West Virginia Executive Magazine, Savage Grant, United Bank and Marshall University Research Corporation. A complete agenda with additional details about the conference partners can be accessed at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/small-communities-big-solutions-conference-tickets-49349268992.