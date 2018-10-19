Marshall mechanical engineering, computer science programs receive ABET accreditation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s College of Information Technology and Engineering has announced the accreditation of two of its most popular programs. The Bachelor of Science in Computer Science degree program and the Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering program have received accreditation from the ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology).





ABET accredits institutions of higher education in computing, engineering, engineering technology and applied and natural science, to ensure that when their graduates leave, they are well prepared to enter the global workforce.

“I am very pleased to see the commitment of our faculty and staff, that resulted in securing ABET accreditation for the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and the Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree programs,” said Dr. Wael Zatar,dean of the College of Information Technology and Engineering. “This achievement has elevated the credibility of these two programs and will positively impact the growth of our programs and our ability to recruit more talented students.”

Representatives from ABET visited the Huntington campus in October of 2017 to review Marshall’s programs. The accreditation process also involves a comprehensive self-study report that is thoroughly evaluated by a designated review team from the agency. It’s an 18-month process from start to finish, and the final approval is granted by the board at its annual meeting.

“It’s common for mechanical engineering programs to be ABET accredited, since the accreditation is such a widely recognized sign of quality,” said Dr. Asad Salem, chair of the Weisberg Division of Engineering.

“The initial accreditation of our Bachelor of Science in Computer Science program by ABET is an exciting achievement by students, faculty, and administration in the program exemplifying program’s continued commitment to advancement in computer science education and practice,” said Dr. Wook Sung Yoo, chair of the Weisberg Division of Computer Science.

Marshall’s bachelor’s degree program in Mechanical Engineering will be accredited through Sept. 30, 2022, when the accreditation will be up for renewal. Accreditation for its bachelor’s degree program in Computer Science will be up for renewal Sept. 30, 2024.

“We already knew that our mechanical engineering and computer science programs in the College of Information Technology and Engineering are stellar, but to have it affirmed with ABET accreditation is important for students to know as well,” said Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert. “They, along with businesses throughout our region and the world, can now see that Marshall graduates are equipped with knowledge and solutions needed to strengthen today’s economy.”