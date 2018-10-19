Most read
Design Firm Earns 10th Design Excellence Award
Friday, October 19, 2018 - 03:24 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
This chapter includes members from Lexington, Louisville, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, southeast Ohio and Charleston, WV. Copper Leaf Interior Design was awarded this distinction for the new construction of Eckels Orthodontics at the Garfield Medical Complex in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Past Design Excellence Awards that Copper Leaf has earned have been for both new and remodeled residential and commercial projects. Company owner, Pamela Holschuh, states “Our goal for each project is to create a beautiful customized space for that specific client. However, it is also rewarding to be recognized within the design industry and chosen among all this amazing talent for the quality of our work. I am thrilled that Copper Leaf has earned ten Design Excellence awards!”
In addition to providing a comprehensive array of design and project management services to residential and commercial clients, Copper Leaf Interior Design is a dealer for Hunter Douglas Window Shades and offers an extensive selection of furnishings, accessories and lighting. All of these can be seen at the showroom at 415 Gilman Avenue in Marietta, Ohio.
The website, www.copperleafinteriors.com, showcases the company’s portfolio, provides industry information, and the opportunity for interaction with the public on different platforms, such as Facebook, Pinterest, and Houzz.