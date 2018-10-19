Most read
Marco’s Pizza and Foster Adventure are Calling all Heroes!
Friday, October 19, 2018 - 05:21 Updated 16 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
WV is under attack and only you can help fight back! Dr. Opioids and his henchman Abuse and Neglect are raging havoc on our state of West Virginia! Currently impacting more than 6,000 of our youth! Thankfully, Professor Foster and his network of allies have stepped in to provide safe homes until this evil is defeated!
WE NEED YOUR HELP! … all superheroes are invited to join us on October 28, 2018 as we fight back Abuse & Neglect! Marco’s Pizza has agreed to host all superheroes that day and will support the efforts with every Dine In, Carry Out or Delivery order! Just be sure to use the code word “Foster Adventure” so Marco’s know you an ally!