Papa Johns, Huntington Sponsor Costume Drive
Saturday, October 20, 2018 - 04:48 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
All donated costumes will be distributed to children at the Community Center during a Halloween party on Oct. 30, just in time for Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 31.
Halloween costumes for boys and girls of all ages and sizes can be dropped off at the following locations through Oct. 29:
-- Mayor’s Office at Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave.
-- A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. (next to White Way Cleaners on 10th Avenue).
-- Administration Office of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located on the first floor (near outpatient testing/lab).
-- Papa John’s, 1525 9th Ave.