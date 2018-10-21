Women’s Soccer Set for Final Home Match of 2018 Against Louisiana Tech

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall women's soccer team takes the pitch for one last home match, Sunday at 1 p.m., against Louisiana Tech.





The Thundering Herd enters the contest with an overall record of 5-8-2 and 3-5-0 in Conference USA. The Lady Techsters come in at 11-5-1 and 4-3-1 in conference action.



Fans who cannot attend the match, can tune in through beIN Network. Check your local listings. And on 88.1 WMUL-FM on-air and audio streamed online



"We are excited to play this weekend," Herd head coach Kevin Long said. "Our backs are against the wall and we need a win this weekend, and next week, to give ourselves a chance to play in the conference tournament. As with the balance of the season, we will be looking to see a higher level of possession than in previous games leading to more chances on attack. At the same time, we need to firm up our defensive third of the field and reduce the chances we give our opponents.



"It is our last home game of the year and I know I speak for the team when I say we want to finish playing at home on a positive note, but more importantly, giving ourselves a chance for post-season play."



Marshall is coming off a 3-0 loss to No. 24 North Texas on Oct. 14. Junior Marah Abu-Tayeh leads the Herd in scoring with eight goals and 17 points. Twin sister Farah Abu-Tayeh is second with five goals and 15 points, and leads with five assists. Junior keeper Megan Bonelli recorded six more saves against North Texas and now has 187 for her career, just three away from moving into third all-time in program history.



The Lady Techsters have won its past two matches over UTEP (1-0) and UTSA (3-2). Mylene Roy-Ouellet and Kaylee Zettler lead the squad with six goals each. Roy-Ouellet also leads with six assists and 18 points. LA Tech has outscored its opponents 32-21 this season. The team as used a trio of players in the net this season as Carlotta Cartelli (636 minutes), Katharine Price (225 minutes) and Courtney Thompkins (705 minutes) have all logged time. Thompkins has 33 saves and has allowed 16 goals. Cartelli is next with 22 saves and three goals allowed, while Price has 10 saves and allowed two goals.



Marshall finishes the regular season on Friday, Oct. 26, at WKU.



For all the latest information about Marshall women's soccer



