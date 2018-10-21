Volleyball to Host UTSA on Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall volleyball team is back in action as the UTSA Roadrunners visit the Cam Henderson Center. First serve for the Conference USA match is set for Sunday at 12 p.m.





The Thundering Herd enters the match with an overall record of 10-12 and 3-5 in C-USA action. The Roadrunners come in at 15-5 overall and 7-1 in conference play.



The match will be broadcast on



Marshall is coming off a sweep of Middle Tennessee on Oct. 14. Redshirt sophomore Ciara Debell led the Herd with 17 kills and has 347 for the season. Freshman setter Gabrielle Coulter recorded 29 assists and is up to 756 for the year. Junior libero Amber Weber had 14 digs and brings her season total up to 436.



UTSA is fresh off a five-set win at Charlotte. The Roadrunners took the first set before Charlotte won sets two and three. UTSA came back to win set four, 25-19, and squeezed out the fifth set, 15-13. Brianna McCulloch leads the team with 222 kills. Five more players for the Roadrunners all have over 170 kills this season. Setter Amanda Gonzalez had 55 assists in the win over Charlotte and has 686 for the year. Shelby Williams recorded 35 digs against Charlotte and now has 350 this season.



Following the match against the Roadrunners, Marshall hits the road next week to Southern Miss (Oct. 26) and North Texas (Oct. 28). The Herd returns to the Cam Henderson Center on Nov. 2 against Florida Atlantic.



For all the latest information about Marshall volleyball, follow @HerdVolleyball on Twitter.



To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!​

