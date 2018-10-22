MARK CASERTA: The November mid-terms will Change Politics Forever

Since the election of Barack Hussein Obama, the trend has been to vote out Democrats.

Per multiple news outlets, including the Washington Post and Fox News, since 2008, Democrats have lost over 1200 seats in state and federal Democrat posts, including congressional and state legislative seats, governorships and the presidency.

So, what’s changed that would cause this trend to turn with the November mid-term election?

Absolutely nothing. If anything, given the wins President Trump and the GOP have had for the American people, the trend should be embedded even further. Unemployment is at a record low for all Americans, taxes are lower, wages are higher, and the economy is thriving. Our nation’s presence on the world stage is, once again, admired and respected. We don’t even “hear” tales of ISIS activity or the numerous horrific attacks we witnessed during the Obama era of emboldening our enemy. Illegal immigration is being addressed and “the wall” is under construction.

In other words, midway through his first term as president, Donald Trump has successfully placed our nation back on the path to greatness in every measurable metric. And he did it, often opposed by members of his own party!

So, why do we keep hearing of the impending “blue wave” of Democrat victories about to sweep the nation? I’ll tell you why.

Because Democrats and the complicit liberal media are afraid. They’ve already seen the balance of the Supreme Court tilt to the right for generations. They continue to see the fervor at Trump’s rallies and the excitement in the air over his presidency. They’ve fallen victim to the ridicule brought on by their feckless behavior and fake news.

They are losing, and they know it. Liberal Democrats and the adverse impact of their progressive policies have been exposed. And, as any animal backed into a corner, about to experience demise, they are taking a defensive posture and attacking with everything they have at their disposal – which isn’t much – except for the support of the liberal media.

Listen carefully to the Democrat political ads inundating the airwaves. What good thing happening in our country can Democrats take credit for?

They offer no promise of policies that will benefit the American people. They want to raise your taxes, return the individual mandate of Obamacare, return government regulation that kills jobs and forces more families into the trap of supplemental aid from the government, and once again, apologize to the world for being an exceptional nation.

Democrats have been reduced to mob tactics of intimidation and fear-mongering. While this isn’t a new strategy for them, they’ve never employed it to the degree our children are observing from their nation’s leaders, as they are now.

Recently, in an interview on CNN, Hillary Clinton told the nation that civility in America can only begin if the Democrats win back the House or Senate this fall.

"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about," Clinton said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour. "That's why I believe, if we are

fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that's when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength."

Far-left fanatic, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) called for her supporters to publicly confront Trump officials to condemn the President’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” Waters told a crowd in her home state. “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

This sort of irresponsible rebel-rousing from leaders of the Democrat Party has resulted in officials and their families being confronted, harassed and literally made to leave public establishments.

Are these the type of elected officials you want representing you?

This outlandish, over-the-top, behavior nearly resulted in the death of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) in 2017, when a radical leftist began firing upon members of the GOP during an annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity.

Liberal Democrats know this mid-term election is a referendum on the presidency of Donald Trump, which has been extremely successful. They know they’ve hit rock-bottom in terms of their promise of a political platform that will be better for our country than what we have now.

The only hope Democrats have in November is to convince you to stay home.

Don’t let that happen. We can’t reward the behaviors they are leveraging during this election. If we do, we’re telling them that it works. At that point, it will be a strategy that will be employed forever in politics.

Is that the America you want for your children