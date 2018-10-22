BREAKING.. MAX AND ERMA'S Closes at Pullman Square; Shut Doors Sunday

 Monday, October 22, 2018 - 22:59 Updated 7 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Photo David Williams

Max and Erma's , one of the first retailers to open at Pullman Square, has shut down. A sign on the door indicates the closure is indefinite. No advance word was given according to early reports.

A Facebook posting indicates the night shift was informed only hours before the permanent shuttering. 

Huntington's restaurant  joins 13 others that closed two year ago.

The Huntington restaurant in Pullman Square was owned by David Denti. He had franchises in Chillicothe , Ohio  (closed March 26) ,   Finlay, Ohio   (closed Feb. 27), Lancaster, Ohio, and Huntington, WV.

At the time of the Chillicothe closure, Denti at that time said the Lancaster & Huntington locations "will be fine."

Denti shut down the Chillicothe restaurant after the landlord filed an eviction notice.

"I held on as long as I could. I thought I could hold on longer," Denti said in the March 26 edition of Chillicothe Gazette. 

