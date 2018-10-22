Most read
BREAKING.. MAX AND ERMA'S Closes at Pullman Square; Shut Doors Sunday
Monday, October 22, 2018 - 22:59 Updated 7 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Huntington's restaurant joins 13 others that closed two year ago.
The Huntington restaurant in Pullman Square was owned by David Denti. He had franchises in Chillicothe , Ohio (closed March 26) , Finlay, Ohio (closed Feb. 27), Lancaster, Ohio, and Huntington, WV.
At the time of the Chillicothe closure, Denti at that time said the Lancaster & Huntington locations "will be fine."
Denti shut down the Chillicothe restaurant after the landlord filed an eviction notice.
"I held on as long as I could. I thought I could hold on longer," Denti said in the March 26 edition of Chillicothe Gazette.