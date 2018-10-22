Most read
Huntington Man Sentenced for Federal Heroin Charge
Monday, October 22, 2018 - 22:29 Updated 8 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
“So many poison peddlers,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “But our efforts are relentless to rid West Virginia communities of drug traffickers.”
On April 29, 2017, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Huntington. Upon searching Gardner, officers located approximately 25 grams of heroin.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.