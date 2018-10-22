Huntington Man Sentenced for Federal Heroin Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man caught with heroin in April 2017 was sentenced today to 14 months, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Aubrey Gardner, 25, previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin. The Huntington Police Department and the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation.

“So many poison peddlers,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “But our efforts are relentless to rid West Virginia communities of drug traffickers.”

On April 29, 2017, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Huntington. Upon searching Gardner, officers located approximately 25 grams of heroin.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.