Marshall to screen sex trafficking documentary Operation Toussaint by Operation Underground Railroad

Marshall University’s Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program will screen the documentary Operation Toussaint from the nonprofit organization Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, in Room BE5 of the Memorial Student Center.

O.U.R. combats child sex trafficking around the world. The documentary explores this rapidly growing criminal industry and O.U.R.’s efforts to rescue kids from its grip. The screening will be followed by a short presentation and Q&A with Jerry Gowen, O.U.R.’s chief operating officer.

“This documentary shines a bright light on the dark subject of child trafficking,” Gowen said. “It highlights the origin and great work of O.U.R. and our partners, which has led to the rescue of 1,600 victims of trafficking and the arrest of 745 perpetrators. The students and staff at Marshall University are at the forefront of this cause and we appreciate the work that is being done to educate others as we rescue victims, empower law enforcement and provide critical aftercare for trafficking survivors.”

O.U.R. works closely with Marshall’s Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program. To date, Marshall students and faculty in the program have helped rescue 40 children and arrest 10 suspected traffickers. This event marks the second time that O.U.R. has visited Marshall’s Huntington campus to spread the word about the important work being done, with help from Marshall.

“Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) is excited to work alongside Marshall University and its students in the fight against child trafficking,” Gowen said. “This event will help create a movement where individuals can help contribute to the cause — whether that be through donations, giving time to volunteer or leveraging networks to spread the word so others can join the fight. We will only see true change if we all join forces and rise up against slavery.”

“We’re so grateful for the opportunity to help support the fight against child sex trafficking,” said John Sammons, director of the Digital Forensics and Information Assurance program at Marshall. “Our students gain not only the practical lessons of open source intelligence collection and analysis, but a crystal clear appreciation of the need to support organizations like O.U.R.”

The screening is free and open to the public with sponsorship from Marshall’s College of Science. O.U.R T-shirts and merchandise will be available for sale before and after the event, with proceeds going toward the fight against sex trafficking.