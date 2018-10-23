Most read
- BREAKING.. MAX AND ERMA'S Closes at Pullman Square; Shut Doors Sunday
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Marshall University receives $1.49 million from Appalachian Regional Commission; POWER grant to fund new recovery employment program
- Papa Johns, Huntington Sponsor Costume Drive
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- HERD ZONE MCGILL: Marshall takes away FAU's offense, routs defending champs
- IMAGES: Flowers of Spring
W.Va. AG, SOS Kickoff International Charity Fraud Awareness Week
Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 00:40 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Hurricanes, severe floods and other natural disasters pull at the heartstrings of West Virginians, however those inclined to give must remember a few tips to ensure their gift helps those in need.
“Charity fraud is particularly disturbing as it strikes at the heart of one’s generosity,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We cannot allow these fraudsters to win. Everyone should continue giving to causes for which they are passionate, however I urge everyone to take a moment and consider the tips offered by this week’s joint awareness initiative.”
Those concerned about the legitimacy of a specific charity or organization should confirm it is registered to solicit donations. That information can be accessed through the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
“This week is a great opportunity to remind West Virginians to double check the legitimacy of a charity before donating their hard-earned money,” Secretary Warner said. “West Virginians can easily access charitable organization information by doing a quick search at http://apps.sos.wv.gov/business/charities/. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office continues to work day and night to make sure West Virginians are armed with all the information needed to avoid charity scams.”
Consumers also can research charities online via www.charitynavigator.org orwww.guidestar.org. Those interested in knowing if a donation is tax-deductible can access the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s Tax Exempt Organization Search athttps://apps.irs.gov/app/eos/.
Additional tips to keep in mind when giving after natural disasters include:
- Never feel pressure to donate immediately.
- Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.
- Consider paying by credit card, which is the safest option for security and tax purposes.
- Ask how much of an individual donation directly supports those impacted by the natural disaster.
- If the charity is unfamiliar, gather as much information as possible about the organization.
- Never rely on a group's sympathetic sounding name or its similarity to a well-known, reputable entity.
- Be wary of unsolicited calls that thank you for donations that you do not recall making.
- Verify any local chapter is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of its parent organization.
- Go directly to a charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.
- Any online contribution website should start with https://. The “s” verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.
- Be wary of any charity refusing to detail its mission, use of donations or proof of tax deductibility.
- Keep records, including a letter confirming the charitable status of the organization, for contributions in excess of $250.
West Virginia’s Attorney General and Secretary of State are participating with the National Association of State Charities Officials, the Federal Trade Commission and other U.S. partners, in addition to the Charities Commission for England & Wales, Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission, Charity Commission for Northern Ireland, New Zealand Charities Service, and the Office of the Scottish Regulator among other non-governmental participants.
Any West Virginian solicited to donate to a charity they think may be fraudulent can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.