W.Va. AG Protects Social Security, Nets $12.9M in Disability Fraud Savings

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s disability fraud unit has generated nearly $13 million in projected savings, a significant achievement in the unit’s mission of protecting Social Security for West Virginians who depend upon it now and into the future.

The federal-state partnership generated more than $1.73 million in savings for both governments during the third quarter, exceeding its quarterly average by more than a half million dollars en route to a total projected savings of $12.9 million since the unit’s inception in West Virginia.

“Disability fraud threatens the viability of Social Security,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Those legitimately receiving disability benefits have no reason to worry. In fact, they are the very people we aim to protect, however those who steal from Social Security jeopardize its existence and increase the burden on taxpayers.”

The Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit, a partnership with the Social Security Administration, investigates suspicious or questionable disability claims. It investigates beneficiaries, claimants and any third party who facilitates fraud.

The unit’s findings help disability examiners make informed decisions and ensure payment accuracy, while also equipping state and federal prosecutors with the facts needed to secure a conviction. This, in turn, generates significant savings for taxpayers.

CDI Units help resolve questions of potential fraud, in many instances, before benefits are ever paid. The Attorney General’s Office joined the program in December 2015, making it a first-of-its-kind unit for the Mountain State.

The West Virginia unit joins two investigators and an analyst from the Attorney General’s Office with representatives from SSA, its Office of the Inspector General and the state’s Disability Determination Section.

Nationally, the CDI program is one of the most successful anti-fraud initiatives with regard to federal disability programs. It operates 43 units covering 37 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The Attorney General has also asked the Legislature to transfer West Virginia’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit from the state Department of Health and Human Resources to his office. In fact, the majority of units nationwide are housed within the state attorney general’s office.

Such a move would fix deficiencies in West Virginia’s existing unit and yield greater efficiency and effectiveness to the benefit of the taxpayer. The Attorney General believes a greater source of fighting Medicaid fraud could save taxpayers many millions of dollars per year.

Members of the public should report suspected disability fraud to the Social Security Fraud Hotline at

; send U.S. Mail to PO Box 17768, Baltimore, MD, 21235; fax (410) 597-0118; or call (800) 269-0271 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.