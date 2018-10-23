Most read
- BREAKING.. MAX AND ERMA'S Closes at Pullman Square; Shut Doors Sunday
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Marshall University receives $1.49 million from Appalachian Regional Commission; POWER grant to fund new recovery employment program
- Papa Johns, Huntington Sponsor Costume Drive
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- HERD ZONE MCGILL: Marshall takes away FAU's offense, routs defending champs
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- IMAGES: Flowers of Spring
Huntington Council Votes in Two Weeks to Continue Home Rule
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams recently elected president of the municipal league told the committee he's encouraging all cities with home rule powers (now more than 30) to pass similar resolutions. Williams explained that "the government that governs best is closest to the people."
He has already harshly told the legislature to stay out of making laws that apply to municipalities and cities in the state.
Later, at the Oct . 22 council meeting that followed the Finance Committee meeting, council approved resolutions on its agenda that ranged from appointments , cargo vaults for HPD, a parking pad and sidewalk alterations at the Big Sandy Super Store Arena, funds were approved for the creation of a planning proposal for revitalization of Fairfield neighborhood.
Earlier in the day, Representatives of the West Virginia Chapter of American Gold Star Mothers presented Mayor Steve Williams with an Honor and Remember flag today at City Hall. The organization is a coalition of mothers who have lost a son or daughter in the service of our country.