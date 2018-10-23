Marshall Internal Medicine welcomes specialists

Rajesh Gopalarathinam, M.D., is a board-certified, fellowship-trained geriatrician and general internal medicine physician. He has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine. He specializes in addressing the medical concerns of individuals 65 years or older and also serves as the primary care physician to younger adult patients in the section of general internal medicine.

He earned his medical degree at Meenakshi Medical College Hospital & Research Institute in India. He completed his internal medicine residency with Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, followed by a geriatric medicine fellowship at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Gopalarathinam is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Gopalarathinam is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Internal Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1249 15th Street, Huntington, at 304-691-1000.

Lora B. Fetty, M.D., a general internal medicine physician, has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine. She is an alumnae of Marshall’s school of medicine, where she also completed her internal medicine-pediatrics residency. She specializes in internal medicine, adolescent medicine and primary care.

Fetty is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Internal Medicine – Teays Valley, 300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot, at 304-691-6910.

Brandon Shiflett, M.D., is a board-certified intensivist. He has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine.

Shiflett earned his medical degree from Marshall’s school of medicine, followed by a residency in internal medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Shiflett provides hospital inpatient care as well as services for the internal medicine walk-in clinic open weekdays at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center. As such, he is not accepting new patients in the ambulatory setting.