Marshall to host 3rd annual Tea and Talk event to promote inclusiveness

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will host the third annual “Campus Tea and Talk” to give diverse groups on campus an opportunity to meet with one another and discuss the social barriers they may face on a daily basis. The event will take place at 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 25, in the university’s Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

In light of the current political climate, building relationships with others with whom we do not hold common bonds is more important than ever, according to Maurice Cooley, associate vice president for intercultural affairs.

“We want to bring people together who come from different cultures, races, ethnicities, religions and lifestyles so they can have open, friendly conversations with one another,” Cooley said. “Tea time holds a long tradition of bringing friends and family members together for conversation, and it is considered vital for unity, cohesiveness and sharing..”

Cooley said the idea for the event originated from members of the university’s World Council, which is made up of students from at least 20 different countries, including the United States.

“World Council members believe relationship-building exercises are critical to developing an inclusive campus community, particularly as we find that we all have so much in common,” Cooley said. “Conversations can be so simple, but serve the purpose of deconstructing social barriers and often lead to new and lasting relationships.”

Established in 2015, the World Council seeks to create a more inclusive campus community across all cultures and backgrounds in order to ensure the students of Marshall University thrive in our globally connected society.

This event is free and open to the Huntington and university community. Business casual attire is encouraged with sweet and savory snacks to be served.

To learn more about the World Council and the Office of Intercultural Affairs, visit www.marshall.edu/intercultural.