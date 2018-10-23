The Fall International Film Festival at the Keith-Albee Nov. 1-4

Huntington, WV – Marshall Artists Series presents The Fall International Film Festival at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center November 1-4, 2018 , bringing a diverse film experience to Huntington. The festival features 6 critically-acclaimed films from around the world - USA, Chile, Lebanon, Russia, France, and China.

For the first time, The Fall International Film Festival will feature a weekday matinee as part of the festival. This semester, we have a special screening of the USA documentary RBG on Friday, Nov. 2 at 11 am.

Back to Burgundy (France) starts the festival off with the story of three siblings reuniting at their home in Burgundy after their father falls ill. Jean, the black sheep of the family, returns from 10 years abroad to reunite with their father. Jean, Juliette, and Jérémie were all trained by their father on the production of wine. Through their memories of childhood, the siblings begin mending their broken relationships. The siblings must reconnect and work together to preserve the land that ties them together. (This film is presented in French with English subtitles, 1 hr. 53 mins.)

Back to Burgundy shows on Thursday, November 1st @ 5:30 pm and Saturday, November 3rd @ 5:30 pm.

Loveless (Russia) is the story of Alyosha, a 12-year-old boy struggling with his parent’s divorce. Neither of Alyosha’s parents want to claim him, and as the insults and arguments heat up, Alyosha begins to feel unwanted and unloved. In the middle of this chaotic time, Alyosha disappears. His parents must work together to find him, but it may be too late. Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev, this film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. (This film is presented in Russian with English subtitles, 2hrs. 7 mins.)

Loveless shows on Thursday, November 1st @ 7:40 pm and Sunday, November 4th @ 12:30.

RBG (USA) This documentary explores the journey of prominent U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This film follows Ginsburg’s life from her birth in Brooklyn, NY to her rise in politics. Ginsburg has become a surprisingly important pop culture and feminist icon today due in part to the book The Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg written by Shana Knizhnik and Irin Carmon. (This film is presented in English, 1hr. 38 mins.)

RBG shows on Friday, November 2nd @ 11:00 am, Saturday, November 3rd @ 12:30 pm and Sunday, November 4th @ 7:35 pm.

A Fantastic Woman (Chile) is the story of a transgender woman named Marina, a waitress and singer, and Orlando, an older man, who are in love and planning their future together. When Orlando suddenly falls ill and dies, Marina is forced to confront his family and society, and fight again to show them who she is: complex, strong, forthright, fantastic. A Fantastic Woman won an Academy Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. (This film is presented in Spanish with English Subtitles, 1hr. 44 mins)

A Fantastic Woman shows on Friday, November 2nd @ 5:30 pm and Saturday, November 3rd @ 7:45 pm.

Angels Wear White (China) tells the story of a teenager named Mia who works at a motel in a small seaside town. One night, while Mia is working, two 12-year-old school girls are sexually assaulted at the motel. Mia is the only witness but stays silent for fear of losing her job. One of the victims, Wen, finds that her troubles have only just begun. Mia and Wen must fight to find their way out of a world that offers no safety. (This film is presented in Mandarin with English subtitles, 1 hr. 47 mins.)

Angels Wear White shows on Friday, November 2nd @ 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 4th @ 2:45 pm.

The Insult (Lebanon) takes place in today’s Beirut where an insult is blown out of proportion landing Toni, a Lebanese Christian, and Yasser, a Palestinian refugee, in court. From secret wounds to traumatic revelations, the media circus surrounding the case puts Lebanon through a social explosion, forcing Toni and Yasser to reconsider their lives and prejudices. What should have been a trivial altercation, quickly settled and forgotten, instead propels two men to the center of a politically charged scandal that reopens historical and political wounds on both sides. The Insult was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. (This film is presented in Arabic with English subtitles, 1 hr. 52 mins.)

The Insult shows on Saturday, November 3rd @ 2:30 pm and Sunday, November 4th @ 5:30 pm.

Tickets for the Fall International Film Festival are $10.00 per film, $5.00 for part time students, and free to full-time Marshall students with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, advance tickets are not necessary. Tickets go on sale 15 minutes prior to each film. For more information call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download film schedule visit www.marshallartistsseries.org

The 2018 Fall International Film Festival is sponsored by Farrell White & Legg, Cabell Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau, Society of Black Scholars and Black United Students at Marshall University, KEE 100, B97, WVHU, WSAZ, The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall University, and the Marshall Artists Series.

Dates and Show Times