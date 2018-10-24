Most read
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Rape of Child
Brice Hupp, 19, of Long Bottom, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in Meigs County Common Pleas Court this week, following an investigation and prosecution conducted as part of Attorney General DeWine's Crimes Against Children Initiative.
Judge I. Carson Crow sentenced Hupp to 14 years in prison and designated him as a Tier III sex offender.
"This defendant belongs in prison, and I'm proud that the work of my team resulted in a lengthy sentence," said Attorney General DeWine. "Since launching our Crimes Against Children Initiative in 2011, we have been working every day to protect kids and hold predators accountable in Ohio."
Hupp was arrested in December 2017 after authorities found that he had been sexually assaulting the child for a period of several months.
The case was investigated by special agents with the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by attorneys with Attorney General DeWine's Special Prosecutions Section.