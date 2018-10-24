Manchin, Morrisey Trade Rebukes on Alleged McKesson Opioid Lawsuit Settlement

Sen. Joe Manchin held a news conference Tuesday citing "reliable sources" that an opioid suit against McKesson would be settled for $35 million dollars, a figure that in Manchin's words "screws" the state in order to have a pre-election settlement to tout.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) is challenging Manchin (D) for his senatorial seat.

West Virginia Chief Deputy Attorney General Anthony Martin issued the following statement regarding the state's litigation against McKesson Corporation.



“U.S. Sen. Manchin’s shameful attempt to politicize our state’s opioid epidemic jeopardizes litigation efforts critical to protect the interest of every West Virginian.



“Contrary to Manchin’s statements, we have received no offer and there has been no scheduling of a Friday press conference by our office. Anything said to the contrary is utterly dishonest and furthermore ignores that within hours of its filing, Attorney General Morrisey voluntarily recused himself from the McKesson matter and has not been involved in the case since.



“The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has been a leader in attacking the opioid epidemic. Our more than $47 million settlement with 12 prescription drug wholesalers remains the largest pharmaceutical settlement in the state’s history and the largest of its kind nationwide.



“In fact, Cardinal Health, in paying our state $20 million, has paid more than any other pharmaceutical distributer in the nation to date to settle claims of this kind.



“The greater than $47 million settlement received approval from then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, a Democrat, the state’s top law enforcement and health leaders; and the state’s team of outside attorneys, all of whom had litigated that case for more than four years and are committed to the same level of vigorous investigation and litigation in relation to McKesson so as to secure the best possible outcome for our citizens. The devastation brought upon our state demands nothing less.”

Morrisey previously lobbied for the company. He personally recused himself when the complaint was filed.

“There has not been an offer,” Brian Abraham, general counsel to Justice, told the Charleston Gazette. “There’s not a settlement on the table.”

However, privately, the Gazette detailed multiple unnamed officials sharply criticizing the settlement as too low.