Marshall Health adds two surgeons to its team

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 03:46 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall Health adds two surgeons to its team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of MedicineMarshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcome Farzad Amiri, M.D., and Shawna Grimm, D.O., to their surgery teams of providers.

Amiri, a general surgeon with specialized interests in colorectal and robotic surgery, has been named an assistant professor in the department of surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean in Pembroke Pines, Florida. He completed preliminary general surgery programs at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Connecticut, and Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, New York, before finishing his residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Grimm, a board-certified general surgeon, has also been named an assistant professor in the department of surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She received her medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania, followed by a residency at the Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. She is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery.

Amiri and Grimm are accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1200.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus