Marshall Health adds two surgeons to its team

Amiri, a general surgeon with specialized interests in colorectal and robotic surgery, has been named an assistant professor in the department of surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean in Pembroke Pines, Florida. He completed preliminary general surgery programs at Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Connecticut, and Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, New York, before finishing his residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Grimm, a board-certified general surgeon, has also been named an assistant professor in the department of surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She received her medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania, followed by a residency at the Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. She is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery.

Amiri and Grimm are accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, located in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1200.