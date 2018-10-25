Marshall’s University Chorus, a cappella group to present ‘Songs of Love and Light’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s School of Music will present its University Chorus, along with its campus a cappella group, 3rd Avenue, in a concert titled “Songs of Love and Light” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Smith Recital Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

The concert will feature a special guest performance by vocalist Brandon Chandler, as well as Cabell Midland High School’s music educator Ed Harkless and his student singing group, Collegium Musicum.

“Though the overall message of the concert is to promote positivity and encouragement by sharing songs of love and light, we will also be exploring the difficulties associated with such a task,” said University Chorus Director Dr. Briana Nannen. “We hope you will join us for a memorable evening of music-making.”

The concert is free and open to the public.