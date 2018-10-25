Attorney General Morrisey Expands Participation in National Drug Take Back Day With Winfield Site

CHARLESTON – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will expand its involvement in this weekend’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by partnering with the Putnam Wellness Coalition along with other law enforcement and substance abuse prevention groups across West Virginia.





A representative from the Attorney General’s Office will assist the Putnam Wellness Coalition in staffing a take back site Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Winfield Police Department and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in Winfield.



The Attorney General’s Office also will coordinate with Capitol Police and the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety for a two-day take back location Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27, at the State Capitol in Charleston.



“Our office is committed to National Prescription Drug Take Back Day as an important avenue for ridding our state of unwanted and unused medications,” Attorney General Morrisey said “Every container of unused, unwanted and expired medication has the potential of falling into the wrong hands. Safely disposing of these medications is crucial to limiting supply and ending senseless death in West Virginia.”



The Attorney General’s Office has participated in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day each year since 2013. The office’s locations will be among more than 100 collection sites in West Virginia.



State employees can drop off their prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Division of Protective Services Office located in Building 1, Room 152-A. Medications collected Friday will be collected and turned over to DEA.



Collections will resume at the State Capitol from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, near the East Rotunda along California Avenue.



Elsewhere Saturday, the Attorney General’s Office will assist the Beckley Police Department at the Raleigh County Committee on Aging in Beckley; Brooke County Sheriff’s Office at the Brooke County Courthouse in Wellsburg; Logan County Sheriff’s Department at Fountain Place Mall in Logan; and the Morgantown Police Department at Kroger in Morgantown.



The DEA spearheads Drug Take Back Day, which was initially launched in 2010. During the event, local and state law enforcement agencies collect unused medication and responsibly dispose of it. The DEA typically hosts two prescription drug take back days per year with one in the spring and one in the fall.



The Attorney General’s Office and the Public Health Trust previously awarded prescription drug incinerators to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Madison; Huntington Police Department in Cabell County; Parkersburg Police Department in Wood County; and the Star City Police Department in Monongalia County. The incinerators are used to destroy unwanted/expired pills and are shared among law enforcement agencies.



The incinerators were awarded through the Dispose Responsibly of Prescriptions (DRoP) initiative, which also distributed drug disposal drop boxes throughout the state.



DRoP boxes have been provided to the Boone County Sherriff’s Office, Ceredo Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mullens Police Department, Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Paden City Police Department, Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the Shepherdstown Police Department

