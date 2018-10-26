Board of Governors receives reports on enrollment and investment earnings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . — Overall student enrollment at Marshall University is up this fall, according to a report delivered at today’s Board of Governors meeting on the Huntington campus.

Total enrollment stands at 13,178 students this fall compared to last year’s 13,010 students.

Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert told board members the overall increase is just over one percent and can be attributed primarily to increased participation in the university’s popular dual-credit and online college credit programs for high school students.

“It’s noteworthy that students across the region are choosing to begin their postsecondary education at Marshall University while they are still in high school,” said Gilbert. “We are encouraged that our outreach effort in the high schools is building a robust pipeline for future students to come to Marshall.”

He added that Marshall officials are still analyzing data but that there was also a slight decline in overall freshman numbers this year. He said there are 123 fewer freshmen enrolled this fall than last, and that nearly all the decrease is in-state students.

In other action, the board accepted a report on the Audited Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, and received the Investment Earnings Report for the period ending August 31, 2019. The board also approved a policy for compliance with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal policy requiring adherence to certain rules and regulations in regard to the collection and maintenance of Native American human remains or cultural items.

Additionally, the board approved a classified employee salary schedule increasing the salary of affected employees to the minimum salary for their respective pay grades. The resolution also provides for the implementation of a minimum salary for any full-time, regular-status, benefits-eligible employee of $20,000 annually. Finally, the board approved the sale of 1.62 acres at the South Charleston campus to the Islamic Association of West Virginia for a purchase price of $44,500.

In his remarks to the board, Gilbert also announced the university will honor the late basketball legend and Son of Marshall Hal Greer by commissioning a statue in his likeness for campus. Three artists have been selected as finalists for the project. It’s anticipated the selection committee, formed this past summer by the president, will announce the chosen sculptor by the end of November. An unveiling of the sketches/drawings, a kick-off fundraising campaign and recognition of Greer is scheduled for Jan. 12 during the men’s basketball matchup against Western Kentucky University. Members of Greer’s family are expected to be in attendance for the even