Final Weekend Fantasy Maze

The final weekend of Fantasy Maze is fast approaching! Come out to Ritter Park on October 26, 27, and 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day to enjoy the non-scary alternative to Halloween!

Tickets can be purchased at the event from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for $5 a person and food will be provided by Marcos Pizza, Scragglepop, and Lil Creamer Hawaiian Shaved Ice. Get your costumes and candy bags ready and come out to Fantasy Maze for family friendly trick-or-treating!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus