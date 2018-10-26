Most read
Final Weekend Fantasy Maze
Friday, October 26, 2018 - 02:44 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Tickets can be purchased at the event from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for $5 a person and food will be provided by Marcos Pizza, Scragglepop, and Lil Creamer Hawaiian Shaved Ice. Get your costumes and candy bags ready and come out to Fantasy Maze for family friendly trick-or-treating!