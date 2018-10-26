Narcotics Search Warrant Nets HPD Arrest

Two men were arrested Thursday morning, Oct. 25, in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue following the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

Members of the Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations and Criminal Investigations bureaus and the Barboursville Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau executed the warrant at 2574 4th Avenue at approximately 9 a.m.

The entry team breached the door and announced their presence. Jack Jones, 41, of South Point, Ohio, complied with orders after a few minutes and surrendered to the entry team. He was arrested and charged with obstructing.

Scott Lee Midkiff, 32, the primary target of the search warrant, was also known to have an active felony drug warrant on file from Ohio. Midkiff initially attempted to flee from the residence by exiting an upstairs bedroom window onto the roof. When he saw officers outside his residence, he went back inside and refused to follow orders to surrender.

After approximately two hours, Midkiff surrendered. Members of HPD’s SWAT Team, all of the dayshift patrol and negotiators assisted at the scene.

Midkiff was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice, delivery of a controlled substance and counterfeiting. He also is expected to be charged with conspiracy, obstructing and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The search warrant yielded a firearm, a distribution amount of marijuana and digital scales. Midkiff was also in possession of a significant amount of counterfeit currency.