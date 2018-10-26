Most read
GATORCHOPPIN ON... When Amazon and Robots take over...where will we work?
Now, there is a lot of bugs to be worked out of this system such as in test runs not every item picked up was scanned. Also, it will be hard for robots to stop shoplifting. Losing the human touch could also mean losing suggestive selling techniques
Walmart and Kroger's already use self scanning checkouts. Schnuck's of St. Louis has experimented with robot stockers. Even brothels have tried robot sex workers.
Eventually, robot and cashierless store will be the trend of the future. Just a few years ago customer services had people....now it is nearly impossible to talk to a person when you call a company.
Unemployment is at an all-time low...but is there such a thing has too much technology. I worked in grocery stores a convenience stores most of my life. Eventually McRobots will be making Big Macs. Robobartenders will be serving drinks. Humans will be losing jobs.
Right now, it is cute and trendy to think of robots but businesses are already dreaming of a workforce that does not have insurance or calls in sick.
Soon the only jobs for humans left may be in robot repair. The dream of robots to do the tasks we do not want to do may be a nightmare when humans do not have jobs to work.
Japanese health car robots.