GATORCHOPPIN ON... When Amazon and Robots take over...where will we work?

It seems like a scene out of SCI-FI movies but Amazon is opening cashierless convenience stores and plotting to have as many as 3000 by 2021.

Customers will not even have to stand in line. This will be the ultimate convenience store. The customer scans the item they pick up and the credit card they registered will be charged. https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/23/amazon-go-cashierless-store-reportedly-opening-in-new-york-city.html

Now, there is a lot of bugs to be worked out of this system such as in test runs not every item picked up was scanned. Also, it will be hard for robots to stop shoplifting. Losing the human touch could also mean losing suggestive selling techniques

Walmart and Kroger's already use self scanning checkouts. Schnuck's of St. Louis has experimented with robot stockers. Even brothels have tried robot sex workers.

Eventually, robot and cashierless store will be the trend of the future. Just a few years ago customer services had people....now it is nearly impossible to talk to a person when you call a company.

Unemployment is at an all-time low...but is there such a thing has too much technology. I worked in grocery stores a convenience stores most of my life. Eventually McRobots will be making Big Macs. Robobartenders will be serving drinks. Humans will be losing jobs.

Right now, it is cute and trendy to think of robots but businesses are already dreaming of a workforce that does not have insurance or calls in sick.

Soon the only jobs for humans left may be in robot repair. The dream of robots to do the tasks we do not want to do may be a nightmare when humans do not have jobs to work.

Japanese health car robots.