Warner Releases County-by-County Early Voting Total for First Day

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, October 26, 2018 - 04:27 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Charleston, W.Va.—Secretary of State Mac Warner has released the first-day totals for those who voted early for the upcoming General Election.  (The list attached is a county-by-county breakdown of early voters by political party).

 

There were a total of 16,750 registered voters to vote on Wednesday, October 24th – the first official day of early voting.

 

Here is a tentative* breakdown of that number:

 

            7,651  Democrats

            6,372  Republicans

            2,369  Unaffiliated (No Party)

               158  Other

 

*One county has not yet released a breakdown by political affiliation.

 

If you see something…..say something!  Secretary Warner reminds all citizens to report illegal or fraudulent election activities by calling the Secretary of State’s toll free number at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.

  1. County by County (14.33 KB)
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus