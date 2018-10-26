Warner Releases County-by-County Early Voting Total for First Day

Charleston, W.Va.—Secretary of State Mac Warner has released the first-day totals for those who voted early for the upcoming General Election. (The list attached is a county-by-county breakdown of early voters by political party).

There were a total of 16,750 registered voters to vote on Wednesday, October 24th – the first official day of early voting.

Here is a tentative* breakdown of that number:

7,651 Democrats

6,372 Republicans

2,369 Unaffiliated (No Party)

158 Other

*One county has not yet released a breakdown by political affiliation.

If you see something…..say something! Secretary Warner reminds all citizens to report illegal or fraudulent election activities by calling the Secretary of State’s toll free number at 1-877-FRAUD-WV.