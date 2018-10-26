Most read
Charity Fraud Week: W.Va. AG, SOS Give Social Media Fundraiser Tips
Friday, October 26, 2018 - 04:30 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Many requests for donations through social media and crowdfunding sites are legitimate, but some are scams. For example, some people may misuse real pictures and stories to encourage someone to donate, but the donor’s money then goes into the fraudster’s pocket.
“Charity fraud is particularly disturbing as it strikes at the heart of one’s generosity,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We cannot allow these fraudsters to win. Everyone should continue giving to causes for which they are passionate, however, I urge everyone to take a moment and consider the tips offered by this week’s joint awareness initiative.”
Websites that facilitate crowdfunding and social media fundraisers often have little control over their users and how donations are spent. Also, if tax deductions are important, donors must remember that donations to individuals are not tax-deductible.
“This week is a great opportunity to remind West Virginians to double check the legitimacy of a charity before donating their hard-earned money,” Secretary Warner said. “West Virginians can easily access charitable organization information by doing a quick search at http://apps.sos.wv.gov/business/charities/. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office continues to work day and night to make sure West Virginians are armed with all the information needed to avoid charity scams.”
The safest way for consumers to give on social media or through crowdfunding is likely to donate to people they actually know and contact them about a specific project.
Additional tips to keep in mind when considering a crowdfunding or social media fundraiser include:
- Research before making a donation.
- Don’t assume that social media or crowdfunding solicitations shared or liked by a friend are legitimate.
- Personally contact friends and loved ones to inquire about fundraisers they promote or share.
- Never feel pressure to donate immediately.
- Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.
- Consider paying by credit card, which is the safest option for security.
- Ask how much of an individual donation directly supports the recipient in need.
- Never rely on a group's sympathetic sounding name or its similarity to a well-known, reputable entity.
- Any online contribution portal should start with https://. The “s” verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.
West Virginia’s Attorney General and Secretary of State are participating with the National Association of State Charities Officials, the Federal Trade Commission and other U.S. partners, in addition to the Charities Commission for England & Wales, Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission, Charity Commission for Northern Ireland, New Zealand Charities Service, and the Office of the Scottish Regulator among other non-governmental participants.
Any West Virginian solicited to donate to a charity they think may be fraudulent can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.