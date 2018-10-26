Charity Fraud Week: W.Va. AG, SOS Give Social Media Fundraiser Tips

Research before making a donation.

Don’t assume that social media or crowdfunding solicitations shared or liked by a friend are legitimate.

Personally contact friends and loved ones to inquire about fundraisers they promote or share.

Never feel pressure to donate immediately.

Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.

Consider paying by credit card, which is the safest option for security.

Ask how much of an individual donation directly supports the recipient in need.

Never rely on a group's sympathetic sounding name or its similarity to a well-known, reputable entity.