Saint Albans Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fentanyl Charge
“Fentanyl is deadly,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “As part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS), we are prosecuting every possible case involving the distribution of fentanyl, regardless of quantity, in Cabell and Kanawha Counties. Through these prosecutions we will impact the supply of deadly synthetic opioids into our hardest hit communities and most importantly save lives.”
Edwards pled guilty in July, admitting that he possessed with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. On March 2, 2018, DEA task force officers executed a search warrant at Edwards’ apartment on Shadyside Road in Saint Albans. They seized 195 grams of fentanyl, two firearms, and more than $4,000. Edwards has prior felony convictions of unarmed robbery and delivery of a controlled substance.
United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua C. Hanks is responsible for the prosecution.