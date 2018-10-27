Most read
Fire Strikes Abandoned Fourth Avenue Flats
Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 06:56 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Firefighters spent about three hours containing the blaze.
Flats, formerly Uptowner Inn and Holiday Inn University, has been part of a massive bankruptcy case. The trustee had plans to sell it with at least one potential owner planning to level it and await future development.
For photo gallery visit: https://www.facebook.com/alligatorjacksonsinsidehuntington/
The location has been a haven for break ins and use by homeless although utilities have been cut off.
A You Tube tour appeared a few days ago of the abandoned building.