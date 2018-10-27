Fire Strikes Abandoned Fourth Avenue Flats

Huntington firefighters put out a fire at an apartment on the second floor of the bankruptcy abandoned Flats on Fourth Avenue. A Huntington police officer reported smoke about 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters spent about three hours containing the blaze.

Flats, formerly Uptowner Inn and Holiday Inn University, has been part of a massive bankruptcy case. The trustee had plans to sell it with at least one potential owner planning to level it and await future development.

For photo gallery visit: https://www.facebook.com/alligatorjacksonsinsidehuntington/

The location has been a haven for break ins and use by homeless although utilities have been cut off.

A You Tube tour appeared a few days ago of the abandoned building.