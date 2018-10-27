Fire Strikes Abandoned Fourth Avenue Flats

 Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 06:56 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Fire Strikes Abandoned Fourth Avenue Flats
Photo Ryan Luther

Huntington firefighters put out a fire at an apartment on the second floor of the bankruptcy abandoned Flats on Fourth Avenue. A Huntington police officer reported smoke about 1:10 a.m. Saturday. 

Firefighters spent about three hours containing the blaze. 

Flats, formerly Uptowner Inn and Holiday Inn University, has been part of a massive bankruptcy case. The trustee had plans to sell it with at least one potential owner planning to level it and await future development.

For  photo gallery visit:  https://www.facebook.com/alligatorjacksonsinsidehuntington/

 

The location has been a haven for break ins and use by homeless although utilities have been cut off. 

A You Tube tour appeared a few days ago of the abandoned building.

