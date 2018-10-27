Most read
- Marshall’s University Chorus, a cappella group to present ‘Songs of Love and Light’
- BREAKING.. MAX AND ERMA'S Closes at Pullman Square; Shut Doors Sunday
- Attorney General Morrisey Expands Participation in National Drug Take Back Day With Winfield Site
- Marshall Health adds two surgeons to its team
- Marshall Internal Medicine welcomes specialists
- Board of Governors receives reports on enrollment and investment earnings
- GATORCHOPPIN ON... When Amazon and Robots take over...where will we work?
- Justice Department's Criminal Division Creates Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force to Focus on Illegal Opioid Prescriptions
Marshall to present jazz concert Oct. 31
Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 06:04 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The event is free and open to the public.
The concert will include standards of jazz ensemble literature from Glenn Miller to Count Basie and more, said Martin Saunders, director of Jazz Studies.
For more information about Marshall's Jazz Studies program, including upcoming events, visit www.marshall.edu/music/jazz.