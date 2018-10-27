Marshall to present jazz concert Oct. 31

 Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 06:04 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Music will present a concert by its Jazz II ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Smith Recital Hall.

 

The event is free and open to the public.

 

The concert will include standards of jazz ensemble literature from Glenn Miller to Count Basie and more, said Martin Saunders, director of Jazz Studies.

 

For more information about Marshall's Jazz Studies program, including upcoming events, visit www.marshall.edu/music/jazz.

