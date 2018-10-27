Most read
Music Icon Brian Wilson comes to the Keith Albee on Nov. 6th
Brian Wilson will be performing the album Pet Sounds in its entirety as well as classics from throughout his astounding career with the Beach Boys and beyond. Pet Sounds was one of many ground breaking albums by the Beach Boys and their song “Good Vibrations,” along with the rest of the music Brian Wilson would be a part of in his career, re-wrote the rules of what a pop and rock album or single could be.
Pet Sounds reached #10 on the charts in America and featured four hit singles including “Sloop John B” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”
Brian Wilson was barely out of his teens when he began to create some of the most beloved records ever including “Surfer Girl,” “In My Room,” “Help Me Rhonda” and “Don’t Worry Baby.”
Wilson is a Kennedy Center Honors recipient, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, and a multiple-Grammy Award-winner. With the Beach Boys, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and honored with The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.
Tickets for Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds: The Final Performances are $120.36/98.42/81.97/60.03. Contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656 or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m.-4 p.m.