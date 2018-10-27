Weekly Opioids Roundup - President Trump Signs SUPPORT Act, Historic Opioid Bill

On October 24, one year since President Trump declared the opioid crisis as a National Public Health Emergency, he hosted government officials, private-sector executives, and Members of Congress in the East Room. The President highlighted progress made through a whole-of-government and private-sector collaboration as well as outlining future goals.

President Trump also signed into law, H.R. 6, the ““Substance Use Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities Act,” also known as the “SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act.” This legislation addresses the opioid crisis by reducing the supply of and access to opioids and by expanding access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services.”

“We will work to strengthen vulnerable families and communities, and we will help to build and grow a stronger, healthier, and drug-free society.” –President Donald J. Trump

“This historic package makes meaningful reforms to keep illicit drugs out of our communities, better monitor prescribing, prevent addiction and help those suffering with a substance use disorder get the treatment and recovery support they need. It also reauthorizes ONDCP so that we can continue our mission and coordinate across the federal government. I want to thank the President and Members of Congress for leading this bipartisan effort to help prevent drug use, treat addiction locally, support Americans in recovery across their lifespan, and stop the flow of illicit drugs into their neighborhoods.” – Jim Carroll, ONDCP Deputy Director

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic. On Wednesday, October 24, 2018, Federal Take Back Day, many Federal agencies around the country provided collection sites for federal employees, to safely, confidentially, and conveniently dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs. Deputy Director Jim Carroll participated by disposing of his own prescription pills.

Coming up on Saturday, October 27, DEA is sponsoring National Take Back Day to ask all Americans to safely dispose of unused medication. Many businesses, medical offices, and first responders are hosting “Take Back” events to safely dispose of unused medication. National Take Back Day happens twice a year; at the last National Take Back Day, Americans collected a record-breaking 949,046 pounds of prescription drugs, more than the weight of three Boeing 757s.

Department of Justice’s First National Opioid Summit

Following the historic day at the White House where President Trump signed H.R. 6, DOJ held a Summit to address their work to control the opioid crisis. Attorney General Jeff Sessions discussed their next steps:

1. Announced $27.8 Million in grant funding to state law enforcement agency task forces through their Anti-Heroin Task Force Program. Funds will be used for criminal investigations in states that are particularly suffering from the opioid crisis. Also, an additional $7.2 Million in state investigations of methamphetamine cases.

2. Announced $34.6 million through the Office for Victims of Crime to help children who have been victimized because of opioid abuse.

3. Announced a new Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force.

“We will be relentless, we will continue to get smarter and better at our work. And these new steps are going to build on the successes that we have already had as an administration and as a Department. And so we are going to keep up this pace. We are not slowing down. In this effort, the stakes have never been higher. But neither has our determination.” – Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Next Phase of Prevention Campaign: Rebekka’s Story

When Rebekkah was 14, she blew out her ankle during cheerleading practice and was prescribed opioid painkiller pills.

Instead of getting better, she quickly found herself addicted to powerful opioids and eventually turned to heroin. She’s not alone: 80% of heroin users started with a prescription painkiller. Now Rebekkah is – courageously working to help other people while she works towards a new start.

