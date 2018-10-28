Absurd Hollywood Timing: Trashy, Dark, Messy Futuristic "London Fields" opens, bombs 6 weeks before Amber Heard's "Aquaman"

A messy losers fate odyssey delayed five years by legal intervention has Hollywood time realities gorging with oddities. For viewers who read a Page Six interview with Amber Heard who turns red headed for the leading female in December's Aquaman, it's like a gaslighting occurred.

London Fields might have been a cheesy so bad its laughable adaptation of a ten year forward hard boiled noir, societal satire, bizarre self examination bad conduct reality as fiction yarn mocking noirs 40s censorships through a feminist fem fatale. None of the characters have likable empathetic traits. Addicted or terminally ill writer's blocked Sam (Billy Bob Thornton) narrates the last days of narcissistic psychic Nichola Six's life ( Heard) who predicts her own murder and believes she can not alter her fate. Six (humm, a pleasure bot from Blade Runner? No.) grants him to permission to eavesdrop for the elements of a novel that's factual.

A slush of mostly disconnected nearly incomprehensible ideas sticking to eye candy, "London Fields" could become one of those infamous for what it tried to be visions that over more years comes up and stakes a cult following.

First, let's look at it's noir qualities. Originally, noir depicted women in non maternal roles hastened by the necessity of performing male factory tasks during World War II. Once soldier's returned , they wanted their male dominance back. The femme fatale steps away from a dysfunctional family for independence, but the male controlled the ending in which she resorted to crime and selling herself for financial maintenance. Thus, men won.

London Fields has Heard as a strongly in control woman with resources who sticks it to severely flawed, cheating males. London's approach places her in a hot ambitious privileged, sultry and always glamorous perspective, brewing up danger in her psychologically (think Christian Grey in part ) impaired mind. All the males have worse afflictions, thus, no protagonists exist --- something the 40s code would have not allowed.

Ultimate ironies have occurred since Ms. Heard became a male fantasy (i.e. Jessica Rabbit , "Who Framed Roger Rabbit") . Producers and debut director Matthew Cullen engaged in lengthy court proceeding over a release cut. They wanted to release a 'producer's cut,' not Cullen's which spawned a nudity rider breach of contract suit from Heard about body double inserts. It takes a bit of research to learn she was "pleased" with Cullen's still explicit for a MeToo age version . Those scenes recall what noir had to hint, suggest and cut due to the code in its 40s/50s era i.e. bathtub, rear view, and even a mostly necessary bed scene in which the actress is strategically covered.

The notorious males consist of petty criminal Keith Talent (Jim Sturgess) as a greasy, multi tattooed, post-punk grotty glamour clad "Singing in the Rain" gambler who aspires and though his harsh muse he wins and loses sudden success during a televised darts tournament. Six manipulates bored millionaire Guy Clinch (Theo James) in a virginal damsel guise. All scheme to seize what they can from each other fueled by lust and perverse dramatics. Johnny Depp has a cameo as a dart champ loan shark. (Heard was married to him when it was shot).

The vague interview has her claiming memory loss, but her explicitly detailed nearly five years old court filing describes her as an exploitable young actress victimized by alleged off the clock body double additions. However, a little internet research reveals You Tube trailers with scenes not in the theatrical release . It appears the disjointed film editing could be a result of trying to appease litigants. Which raises my eyebrows, especially since the London premiere allegedly contained NO nudity, period. The theatrical release contains it.

She can't quite recall which version she's last seen of the movie which co-stars Billy Bob Thornton, Theo James and Jim Sturgess, although she does still find her character Nicola Six interesting. "You can make different cases for her being empowered or disempowered," Heard said of the clairvoyant femme fatale who's also trapped by an idea that "death is preferable to the decline of youthful female sexuality." "But it's very important for a female actress or any woman to be able to exercise her own control over her own body and her image," Heard added. "I'm glad that the version of the movie being released is supposedly respectful ... with regards specifically to nudity and my nudity agreement. But again, those issues are in the past." "In the past" is a phrase that Heard repeats often and the release of "London Fields" helps to close a chapter in her life, and allows her to focus on the future. Considering all the negative hype, perhaps, the film would have attracted more viewers AFTER "Aquaman" especially if the near apocalyptic world collapse scenes (that accompany the novel) could have been edited in to solidify certain symbolism and explain the acceptance of haphazard graffiti on the exterior of luxurious lofts.

Despite send ups to the feministic noir ("Girl wit the Dragon Tattoo," "Veronica Mars" and "Girl in Spider's Web", Ms. Heard did say she wanted it behind her. Hurry (or not) to one of three or four WV screens showing the film.

This reinvention (?) of dame upstairs noir badly failed to ignite leaving Blumhouse and its repurposed supernatural horror spiking thrillers to come such as The Silence , Anna and the Apocalypse, Possession of Hannah Grace among holiday fare --- J. Lo's Second Act, Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee, and Clint Eastwood's "Mule."

TV has caught the go back to mystery storycentric horror as the MeTV family has Alfred Hitchcock, Twilight Zone, Thriller and the vampire soap Dark Shadows back from the grave.