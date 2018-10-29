Most read
President Trump Visits Tri State Airport Friday at 4 pm
President Trump is expected to discuss the booming economy, his tough stance on immigration, free market solutions for healthcare, and more. He will also remind West Virginians of the critical need to get out and vote for the GOP in the midterm elections.
“We are pleased to announce the next stop on our national midterm campaign tour with a Make America Great Again rally on Friday, November 2nd in Huntington, West Virginia, featuring President Donald Trump,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump looks forward to visiting with West Virginia patriots to discuss our booming economy, free market solutions for healthcare, and the need for a border wall to stem the tide of illegal immigrants. The President will also remind West Virginians to get out and vote between now and Election Day for Patrick Morrisey in his race against Joe Manchin for the U.S. Senate,” he concluded.