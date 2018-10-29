MARK CASERTA Why Do We Keep Electing Losers to Represent Us

Per the most recent Gallup poll results, Congress’ approval rating is at a whopping 16 percent. That’s the lowest it’s been since July 2016, when it hit 13 percent.

Politifact research revealed 53 percent of Americans had a higher opinion of hemorrhoids than Congress! Admittedly, both are pains in the backside.

So, why do we keep electing these people? Is it name recognition? Peer pressure? Do we simply love losing that much? Or could it be most of us simply aren’t engaged enough to know better?

Sadly, many people don’t become informed or involved until it impacts them directly. Even sadder, it’s impacting them now, even if they don’t realize it.

The good news for America, is Donald Trump is helping us win despite many being disengaged from the facts.

Donald J. Trump became the first billionaire to serve in the Oval Office when he was inaugurated in January 2017. At the time of his inauguration, his net worth was around $3.1 billion, per estimates from Forbes.

At 71 years of age, Trump certainly didn’t need the presidency. He could have (very comfortably) chosen to enjoy the rest of his life, with a beautiful, talented wife and family, traveling and playing golf at his club in Mar a Lago, virtually unimpacted by the downward spiraling economy thrust upon Americans by Obama and his liberal minions.

But his love of country forbade that destiny.

He chose, rather, to leverage his business acumen and leadership talents to literally save our nation from becoming akin to a third-world, socialist country. And he’s done an amazing job in returning our country to greatness midway through his first term in office.

Per the White House’s website, the Trump administration has “scored 81 major achievements in its first year,” making good on campaign promises to provide significant tax cuts, boost U.S. energy production, crack down on open borders and restore respect to the United States. The site goes on to applaud over 100 other minor achievements, which didn’t receive much recognition.

Leadership made all the difference. Anyone being intellectually honest would admit the Obama administration didn’t, and liberals still don’t, think much of America. Proof you ask? Well, the proof is in the pudding.

Look around you. While quite cliché, are you better off now than you were 2 years ago? By all measurable factors, we all are! If liberal Democrats truly cared about your peace and prosperity, would they be supportive of policies that “win” for the American people?

The truth is liberal Democrats hate Donald Trump and conservatives more than they love their country. And I challenge them to prove me wrong.

So why do we keep electing losers to represent us in office? Why don’t more people keep track of their representative’s voting records and hold them accountable for their campaign promises? Not enough people are engaged with politics, local or national. And sadly, we’ve reaped the dividends.

Frankly, that’s why candidates spend so much money placing their name in front of you with hundreds of election posters, photos and slogans. They understand, many people tend to vote based on “name recognition” rather than proposed policies and voting records.

We must stop voting solely on name recognition! Stop it now! Would you vote for Satan just because you recognize his name? Well, you just might!

And I’d go further to warn not to vote solely on “words”. Actions speak much louder than words. The next level of uninformed voter is one who votes based on “one-liners” and “slogans”.

Remember Obama’s slogan, “Fundamentally Changing America”? Ouch! How’d that one work out for you?

Here are simple steps to cast an informed, fact-based vote:

* First, voting is not optional. It’s your civic duty – period.

* Go online and search a sample ballot for your voting district.

* Ignore the letter “R” or “D” by the name. Politicians will often change the consonant that resonates most with their region.

* Spend time researching candidate platforms, proposed policies and voting records if available.

* Pray for wisdom and discernment. Ignore talking heads and political pundits on television. Remember, many of these “experts” are simply paid contributors designed to perform a “balancing act”.

* Decide which candidate would best serve your ideals and belief system.

* Take a marked ballot with you to the polls when voting.

* Confirm your vote is accurately and completely logged at your polling place.

* Pray against voter fraud and error. Report any suspicious activity.

* Trust God.

There will be an open, non-denominational prayer vigil, November 5th, at 6 pm. At Christ Temple Church (2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, WV.) the evening before the mid-term election. Feel free to join!