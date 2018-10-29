Marshall University School of Medicine to host annual Paul Ambrose Health Policy Forum Nov. 8

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will host its sixth annual Paul Ambrose Health Policy Forum Thursday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. in the Larry J. Harless Auditorium. The forum is open to the public and free of charge.

The event will bring together a group of panelists to discuss the role of drug courts in addiction treatment and recovery. Panelists include Zachary Hansen, M.D., a family medicine physician with Valley Health Systems who specializes in addiction medicine; The Hon. Gregory L. Howard Jr., judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court; and Lauren Plymale, J.D., assistant prosecuting attorney for Cabell County, West Virginia.

The Paul Ambrose Health Policy program was established in 2010 as part of a larger effort at Marshall University to involve and inform its health care faculty and students as well as the community in health care policy. It is named in honor of the late Paul Ambrose, M.D., because of his noted passion for public health and policy. Ambrose was a 1995 graduate of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine who was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

In addition to the annual forum, Marshall offers the nation’s only health policy program integrated into a three-year residency in family medicine. Residents in this track have the opportunity to experience the intricacies of health policy development, implementation and oversight. Participants observe and partake in the legislative process and become involved in health administrative agencies. They work directly with legislators and their staff, attend a National Health Policy Conference, survey state agencies with administrative responsibilities in the health care field and conduct research on a broad range of health care access and affordability issues.

The Harless Auditorium is located on the ground floor of the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. For more information, please contact Jennifer Plymale at 304-691-1182 or e-mail plymale@marshall.edu.