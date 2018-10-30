Most read
Attorney General Morrisey, Marshall University Drug Prevention Program Visits Area Schools
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 04:48 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
The initiative, launched in March 2017, involves Marshall University School of Nursing, as well as six programs at five other universities.
The partnership stops Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Wahama Junior/Senior High; Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Hurricane Middle; Thursday, Nov. 1, at Milton Middle; and Friday, Nov. 2, at Winfield Middle.
“Marshall University continues to be a key player in meeting health care needs in our state,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Working together to educate students about the dangers of prescription drug abuse will lead to a brighter future for West Virginia.”
The Attorney General’s Office coordinates events and provides Marshall University’s School of Nursing with a detailed curriculum, which then is presented by Marshall students. The curriculum covers multiple aspects of the opioid epidemic, including the connection between prescription drug abuse and heroin addiction, prevention and the long-term impact of drug use.
“Through our collaboration with the West Virginia Attorney General, Marshall’s School of Nursing will help to educate students on understanding the opioid epidemic and the dangers of prescription drug misuse and abuse,” said Dr. Tammy Minor, assistant professor for Marshall’s School of Nursing. “We know healthcare providers must partner with other community health and state agencies to educate the public about misuse and abuse of prescription drugs, namely opioids. We are proud of Marshall’s student nurses and their efforts to implement a preventive program to target school age children and educate them on the dangers of drug abuse.”
Others partnering with the Attorney General’s Office are the West Virginia University Schools of Nursing and Pharmacy, along with Shepherd University Department of Nursing Education, West Virginia University Institute of Technology Department of Nursing, Potomac State College Department of Nursing and Concord University Department of Health, Physical Education and Athletic Training.
The collaboration with each university represents one initiative through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate. It follows his widely successful Kids Kick Opioids public service announcement contest, also targeted at raising drug prevention awareness with elementary and middle school students.
Other initiatives include criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, sweeping changes to drug policy, multistate partnerships, new technology, awareness initiatives, engagement with the faith-based community and a best practices toolkit endorsed by more than 25 national and state stakeholders.